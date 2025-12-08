6-year-old girl dies after being injured at Florida trampoline adventure park: Police

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
December 8, 2025

(PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.) -- A 6-year-old girl died after she was injured at a trampoline adventure park in Florida, police said.

First responders were dispatched to an Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie on Saturday for a "medical run" involving the child, according to local police.

The girl died from her injuries on Sunday, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time and is pending the medical examiner's findings," a police department spokesperson said in a statement.

Police did not release any details on the incident or the nature of the injuries.

ABC News has reached out to the franchise location for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Port St. Lucie location includes a number of attractions in addition to trampolines, including go karts, bumper cars, a zip line and laser tag.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

