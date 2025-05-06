7 shot at Oklahoma City bar as fans gathered to watch NBA playoff game

National News
Emily Shapiro and Jeffrey Cook, ABC News
May 6, 2025
Oklahoma City Police Department

(OKLAHOMA CITY) -- Seven people were shot at an Oklahoma City bar where fans were gathered to watch the Thunder-Nuggets NBA playoff game on Monday night, police said.

The shooting erupted around 10:39 p.m. during an altercation at The Collective, a popular restaurant and bar near downtown, Oklahoma City police said.

Seven people were hit by gunfire and two others were hurt from flying glass, police said.

Of the seven victims struck by bullets, four were seriously wounded, but everyone is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The top-seeded Thunder lost Monday night's opening game of the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. Their next game is on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

