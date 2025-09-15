77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series

Entertainment News
Sweenie Saint-Vil and Mary Pat Thompson
September 14, 2025
Cast and crew accept the outstanding limited or anthology series award for 'Adolescence' during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Adolescence nabbed the trophy for outstanding limited or anthology series at the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday.

Stephen Graham won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in Adolescence. In addition to co-creating and co-writing the series, Graham plays the dad of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series. He said in his acceptance speech, “To be here today, in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you, is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible."

Outstanding limited or anthology series was the eighth Emmy Adolescence won on Sunday night. Graham took to the stage to accept his third Emmy of the night.

In total, Adolescence was nominated for 13 Emmys. It also picked up outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Owen Cooper and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Erin Doherty.

Other nominees in the outstanding limited series or anthology category included Black MirrorDying for SexMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

