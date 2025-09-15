77th Emmys: Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel take ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans back to Stars Hollow

Entertainment News
Mason Leib, Emily Shapiro, Angeline Jane Bernabe
September 14, 2025
(L-R) Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham speak onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunited at the Emmys in a nostalgic moment for Gilmore Girls fans.

The actors brought the audience back to Connecticut as they posed on the red carpet together, and again when they appeared onstage in front of the iconic Stars Hollow set.

"Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage," Graham said onstage.

As they presented the nominees for outstanding writing for a comedy series, Graham and Bledel reverted to their mother-daughter characters and shared their quick-moving dialogue.

"We had scripts." "Great scripts." "Big scripts." "Terrifying scripts!"

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved show, which was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

