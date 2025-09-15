77th Emmys: Noah Wyle wins first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Entertainment News
Sweenie Saint-Vil, Mason Leib, Emily Shapiro, Angeline Jane Bernabe
September 14, 2025
Noah Wyle accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for 'The Pitt' during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Noah Wyle took home his first Emmy Sunday night, as he won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Pitt.

Other nominees in the category were Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Adam Scott (Severance).

“First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honor of a lifetime,” Wyle said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice. John Wells, thank you for being that lightning.”

He ended his speech by acknowledging shift workers — like those who work in hospitals — by saying, “To anybody who is going on shift tonight, or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

