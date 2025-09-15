77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
September 14, 2025
Cast and crew accept the outstanding drama series award for 'The Pitt' onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Pitt won the Emmy for outstanding drama series during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won five Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle.

Two other actors also won for their performances in season 1 of The PittKatherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while Shawn Hatosy won outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The Pitt follows one 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room. Each of the first season's 15 episodes follows one hour of the shift. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head of the unit, who grapples with grief as he goes about his work day.

Producer R. Scott Gemmill took to the stage to accept the outstanding drama series award for The Pitt. It was presented by five of the stars of the Law & Order franchise — Mariska HargitayChristopher MeloniIce CubeTony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Also nominated in the outstanding drama series category were AndorThe DiplomatThe Last of UsParadiseSeveranceSlow Horses and The White Lotus.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

77th Emmys: The winners

ABC Audio
Sep. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ wins outstanding comedy series

Jill Lances
Sep. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital