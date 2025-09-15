77th Emmys: The winners

A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Here's the complete list of winners:

﻿Outstanding drama series

The Pitt

Outstanding comedy series

The Studio

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Adolescence

Outstanding scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding reality competition series

The Traitors

Outstanding variety special (live)

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding talk series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Directing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy, Andor

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Writing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

