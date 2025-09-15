77th Emmys: The winners

Entertainment News
ABC Audio
September 14, 2025
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Here's the complete list of winners:

﻿Outstanding drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding comedy series
The Studio

Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence

Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding reality competition series
The Traitors

Outstanding variety special (live)
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding talk series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy, Andor

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Writing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series

Mary Pat Thompson
Sep. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ wins outstanding comedy series

Jill Lances
Sep. 14, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital