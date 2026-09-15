78th Emmys: ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘The Pitt’ win big

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Mary Pat Thompson
September 14, 2026
Matthew Rhys, winner of outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for 'Widow's Bay' and outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for 'The Beast in Me,' poses in the press room during the 78th Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept. 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Widow's Bay and The Pitt were the big winners at the 78th annual Emmy Awards.

It was The Pitt that took home the award for outstanding drama series, while Widow's Bay won for outstanding comedy series. Widow's Bay also won the most awards overall with six, including outstanding writing for a comedy series, outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and outstanding directing for a comedy series.

Noah Wyle won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the second consecutive year for playing Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the medical drama The Pitt. Rhea Seehorn took home the prize for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in Pluribus.

It was Matthew Rhys who took home the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Widow's Bay. The win was his second of the night, after also earning the prize for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Beast in Me. Jean Smart won her historic fifth Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for starring in Hacks.

Mariska Hargitay hosted the awards show, which featured cameos from her famous friends Jalen Brunson and Taylor Swift.

Here is a list of the winners of the 78th Emmys:

Outstanding comedy series
Widow's Bay

Outstanding drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding limited or anthology series
DTF St. Louis

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Outstanding reality competition program
The Traitors

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Tom Pelphrey, Task

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay

Outstanding directing for a drama series
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses

Outstanding variety series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay

Outstanding writing for a drama series
Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

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