Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CAIRO) -- Hospitals across the Gaza Strip recorded eight deaths -- a child among them -- "due to famine and malnutrition" over the past 24 hours, Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

At least 188 Palestinians, including 94 children, have died from hunger in Gaza since the ongoing war began, according to the health ministry.

