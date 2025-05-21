8 migrants sent to South Sudan on deportation flight, officials confirm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that eight migrants convicted of violent crimes were placed on a deportation flight from Texas headed to war-torn South Sudan on Monday, officials said on Wednesday.

Although they are going to the African nation, officials cautioned this would not be their final destination.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told reporters, "No country on earth wanted to accept them because their crimes are so uniquely monstrous and barbaric."

"A local judge in Massachusetts is trying to force the United States to bring back these uniquely barbaric monsters who present a clear and present threat to the safety of the American people and American victims. While we are fully compliant with the law and court orders, it is absolutely absurd for a district judge to try and to dictate the foreign policy and national security of the United States of America," McLaughlin said.

Judge Brian Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order on Tuesday directing the government to maintain custody of anyone covered by his preliminary injunction that is currently being removed to South Sudan or any other country "to ensure the practical feasibility of return if the Court finds that such removals were unlawful." Another hearing is set for Wednesday in Boston, with U.S. officials ordered to appear.

When asked where the eight men are, McLaughlin said she "can't disclose where their current whereabouts are right now" but that they were still in DHS custody. Officials declined to identify their final destination, citing security concerns.

"I would caution you to make the assumption that their final destination is South Sudan. As far as that agreement goes, I would definitely refer you to the State Department's more specifics," she added.

Officials said the men's countries of origin refused to accept them, so DHS in partnership with the State Department found a country that would accept them through a "safe third-country agreement."

"I can say that their home countries refuse to take these individuals back," acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said.

"ICE detention isn't punitive. We detain and remove after six months or 180 days. If we don't have a country that'll take their citizens back, we do have an option to find a safe third country," Lyons said.

McLaughlin told reporters that the eight migrants were given due process.

"We are following due process under the U.S. Constitution. These individuals have been given and their lawyers have been given plenty of prior notice. As far as those actual agreements, we can get back to you with more information from the State Department," she said.

ICE released names and other details regarding those deported on Wednesday. Several were convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder.

Kyaw Mya, a citizen of Burma, was convicted of lascivious acts with a child-victim less than 12 years of age. Nyo Myint, a citizen of Burma, was convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting.

Another was convicted of robbery, possession of a firearm and driving under the influence.

