8-year-old Navajo Nation girl may have been struck and killed by a truck, FBI says

The FBI is looking for information about the death of 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone in Coalmine, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. (FBI)

(NEW YORK) -- An 8-year-old Navajo Nation girl who mysteriously died last month may have been struck and killed by a truck, the FBI said.

Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was "likely struck by a passing vehicle" and it's possible the driver hit the 8-year-old "without realizing it," the FBI in Phoenix announced on Wednesday.

The 8-year-old went missing on Jan. 15 in her neighborhood in Coalmine, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation, the FBI said.

Mollie was playing late that afternoon and was walking home when authorities believe she was struck, according to the FBI. Her body was found the next morning.

The FBI said it's looking for information about cars on Cedar Loop Road in the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority between 5:50 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 15. The driver may have been in a larger car, possibly a pickup truck, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

