9/11 – 25 Years Later

9/11 – 25 Years Later
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 10, 2026

Two beams of light are shining over Mount Washington as a tribute to veterans and first responders of the 9/11 terror attacks. It was organized by businesswoman Renee Plummer from Portsmouth, who said the idea for “Honor Summit” came to her like a vision. The light beams, which went live yesterday evening, will be available to view for four evenings straight. They can potentially be seen for up to 135-miles away under clear weather conditions. The “Honor Summit” tribute comes as tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York.

 

The city of Dover is remembering the 9/11 attacks. The city’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony is taking place at Cocheco Mills Park tomorrow at 11 a.m. It’ll mark the first time the permanent memorial is unveiled. The public is invited to attend. The memorial also holds particular significance for the City of Dover. Four people with ties to the city were killed that day:  Douglas Stone, a passenger on Flight 11; Kathleen and Michael Shearer, passengers on Flight 175; and David Scott Suarez, who was at the World Trade Center.

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