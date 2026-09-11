9/11: Flags At Half-Staff In NH

9/11: Flags At Half-Staff In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 11, 2026

Flags on public buildings and grounds in New Hampshire are at half-staff  to commemorate today’s 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.  NH Governor Kelly Ayotte said “we remember the victims of the attacks and the brave first responders who ran toward danger to save lives.”

She also said it’s a time to remember those who have died defending the country in the war on terror.

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