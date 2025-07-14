9 dead, 30 injured in fire at Massachusetts assisted-living facility, officials say

(FALL RIVER, Mass.) -- Nine people have been killed and dozens are hurt as a fire tore through an assisted-living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, officials said.

At least 30 people, including five firefighters, were transported to local hospitals after the Sunday night blaze at the Gabriel House assisted-living facility, Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said.

"The fire went to five alarms, drawing about 50 firefighters to the scene, including about 30 who were off-duty," officials said in a statement.

The injured were in "various conditions," officials said. The five firefighters were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"My heart goes out to those who are waking up to the most horrific news imaginable about their loved ones this morning," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement on Monday. "I'm grateful to the firefighters and first responders whose heroic efforts saved lives. We are all praying for those who lost loved ones and for the full recovery of those who were injured."

"A full investigation is already underway," she continued. "I know the people of Fall River are strong and resilience, and now is the time for us to all come together to support one another through this terrible tragedy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

