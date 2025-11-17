9 injured after home explodes from possible gas leak: Officials

Chino Valley Fire responded to an apparent explosion on the 4200 block of Sierra Vista Dr., in Chino Hills, Calif., Nov. 16, 2025. KABC

(CHINO HILLS, Calif.) -- A suspected gas leak caused a home in California to explode, injuring nine people, officials said. An investigation is underway.

The explosion also forced an evacuation of nearby homes in the Chino Hills neighborhood Sunday night, according to authorities.

Jenny Smith, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, told ABC News that the explosion was caused by a possible gas leak.

"Deputies found a residence, in the 42000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, that had caught fire from a possible gas leak. There was damage to surrounding homes due to the incident. The fire department, SoCal Edison and SoCal Gas, were called and arrived on scene," Smith said in a statement.

Smith added that none of the injuries sustained by the victims appear to be life threatening.

"The initial report was that nine people who were in the house were transported to a local hospital. No injuries appeared to be life threatening. The cause of the fire is still under investigation," she added.

Members of the Chino Valley Fire District closed the impacted street and took multiple injured individuals to the hospital, according to a social media post.

"Firefighters found major damage to the reported house and minor damage to surrounding homes. Four patients were transported with varying injures to an area hospital," the Facebook post read.

The Chino Valley Fire District also noted that the gas leak was contained by the end of the evening and evacuated residents could return to the their homes.

"Final Update 10:45 PM: The gas leak has been stopped. Crews will remain on scene to continue the overhaul and investigation. Residents will be allowed back into the unaffected homes at approximately 11:00 pm," the post added.

One neighbor and her sister, who did not want to be identified, spoke to ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC, saying that children had been injured.

"They were just screaming for help, saying, 'Ow. It hurts! Help me!' You know, barefooted in their pajamas. The little boy without a shirt, just in his sweatpants. It was hard," a neighbor said.

"Their hair was burnt, they had blood on their faces," the other neighbor said.

SoCal Edison and SoCal Gas did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.