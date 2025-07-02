9-year-old Texas girl dies in hot car while mother was at work: Police

National News
Megan Forrester, ABC News
July 2, 2025
KTRK

(GALENA PARK, Texas) -- A 9-year-old girl has died in after she was intentionally left alone in a hot car while her mom was at work, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The girl's 36-year-old mother left the child unattended in a white Toyota Camry on Tuesday from approximately 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. while she worked at a manufacturing plant in Galena Park, Texas, near Houston, the sheriff's office said during a press conference.

The mother left the child with some water, partially rolled down the windows of the vehicle and then "proceeded to go to work for the day," officials said.

"There's never an excuse to leave a child unattended," Gonzalez said during the press conference.

Upon returning to the vehicle later in the afternoon when her shift ended, the mother found her daughter unresponsive. Law enforcement was contacted at approximately 2:06 p.m. and detained the mother, officials said. Temperatures in the Houston area reached around 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Detectives continue to speak with the mother to gain more insight on why the child was kept in the car and the exact timeline of how long she was alone in the vehicle, the sheriff said. Officials are also waiting to receive the child's autopsy results before deciding whether to press any charges.

Gonzalez said the incident, "which could have been prevented," is a "unique" situation, since most hot car deaths are typically an accident.

"Maybe she has to make ends meet and keep food on the table and work. But the risk of death or harm -- there's just no reconciling that in my mind. You got to make other arrangements. It's not worth it to put a child at risk like this, for any particular reason," Gonzalez said.

He went on to say that nothing at this point shows that the mother "thought this would be the outcome."

This tragedy marks the third hot car death to occur in Texas in the last four days and at least the 13th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year, according to Kids and Car Safety, an organization focused on "saving the lives of children and pets in and around vehicles."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Family of man charged in deadly Boulder Molotov cocktail attack can be deported, judge rules

Matthew Clairborne, ABC News
Jul. 2, 2025
National News

Member of white supremacy group indicted for allegedly threatening federal officials: DOJ

Luke Barr, ABC News
Jul. 2, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital