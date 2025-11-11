$900 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday’s drawing

National News
Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
November 11, 2025
A person plays Mega millions lottery at a gas stations on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The estimated $900 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday night’s drawing after no winners were selected on Friday.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 16, 21, 23, 48 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5. 

The jackpot was last won on June 27.

The prize has a cash value of $415.3 million which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. 

The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion prize won on Aug. 8, 2023. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

