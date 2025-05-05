A Beatles reunion: Ringo Starr part of voice cast of Paul McCartney’s animated film

Jill Lances
May 5, 2025
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are going to be working together again, just not on music.

Variety has revealed the voice cast for the the 3D animated film High in the Clouds, based on McCartney’s children’s novel, and Starr is on board for the film.

Others lending their voices to the film include Celine DionLionel RichieHannah Waddingham, Idris Elba, Jimmy FallonClémence Poésy, Guardians of the Galaxy'Pom Klementieff, French actor Alain Chabat and Himesh Patel, who starred in the Beatles-themed film Yesterday.

High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote with Philip Ardagh in 2005, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral in his quest to overthrow an owl named Gretsch who banned music in their city of Gretschville in an attempt to be the town’s only singer. 

Toby Genkel, who directed the 2022 film The Amazing Maurice, is on board to helm the project, which will feature original songs written and composed by McCartney. In addition, Michael Giacchino, who did the music for Coco, is writing the score and Paddington 2’s Jon Croker is writing the script.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

