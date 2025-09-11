‘A bit of a roller coaster’: What Emmy-nominated ‘Severance’ actors say about this season

Entertainment News
Andrea Dresdale
September 11, 2025
Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Adam Scott in 'Severance.' (Apple TV+)

Heading into the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday, the Apple TV+ series Severance is the leading nominee with 27 nods, including outstanding drama series. The show follows employees at the cult-like corporation Lumon, who've volunteered for "severance," a procedure that makes them forget their home lives while at work and vice versa.

Among the recognition for the series are nominations for the show's lead actors: lead actor and lead actress in a drama series for Adam Scott and Britt Lower; supporting actor in a drama for John TurturroZach Cherry and Tramell Tillman; and supporting actress in a drama for Patricia Arquette.

Turturro's nominated for his role as Irv, specifically for the episode "Woe's Hollow," where the severed employees leave the office for the first time for a team-building exercise in the woods. What follows is a violent confrontation with a co-worker who Irv assumes to be a spy, leading to his termination from Lumon.

Turturro says of the episode, "We got to be outside, which was a big relief for me." He says he "put a lot of work" into playing Irv both as an "innie" — his severed persona at Lumon — and "outie," the person he is outside of work.

But, he notes, "It's a bit of a roller coaster, the show, and sometimes you yourself are confused, saying, 'Would he know this? Would he not know that?'"

Arquette has been nominated for her role as Harmony Cobel [koe-BELL], the villain of season 1, who switches loyalties when she becomes disenchanted with how Lumon has treated her.

"Cobel's really been knocked off her axis. She's in a very weird position that she's never been in before," Arquette says of her season 2 journey. "And I think she's in a bit of [an] interior cyclone of, what does she want to do? What does she believe in? How does she feel about this corporation?" 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus

Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Tuccillo
Sep. 10, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Actor who accused Tyler Perry of sexual assault speaks out in 1st on-camera interview since filing lawsuit

Candy O’Terry
Sep. 10, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital