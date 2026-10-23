A Conversation With U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire is retiring at the end of her current term and has made the decision to not seek re-election in 2026.

She announced her decision on March 12th, 2025, stating that it was ” just time” to step away after serving three terms in the U.S. Senate, three terms as Governor of NH and years in the NH State Senate.

Her current term concludes on January 3rd, 2027.

Senator Shaheen joined Mike Pomp in studio on The Morning Information Center to talk about her political life, her family, the accomplishments, the challenges and the future.