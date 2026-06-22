A Crowded U.S. Senate Ballot In NH

A Crowded U.S. Senate Ballot In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 22, 2026

With the recent passing of the filing deadline, the primary ballot for New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race is finalized.

NH Congressmen Chris Pappas is facing four other Democrats.

Republicans running for the  include former U.S. Senator John Sununu, former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, and six other lesser-known GOP candidates.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen is retiring.

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