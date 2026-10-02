‘A Different World’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix

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Andrea Tuccillo
October 2, 2026
(L to R) Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Dawnn Lewis as Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor in Episode 103 of 'A Different World' (Cr. Daniel Delgado Jr/Netflix © 2026)

A Different World is heading back to campus for season 2.

The Netflix sequel series to the 1987 original, following a new generation of students at the fictional HBCU Hillman College, will officially be returning for more episodes.

“We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations. I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hardworking crew,” showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride tells Tudum. “It's so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience.”

The show debuted on Sept. 24 and made it onto Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list.

“It’s because of our incredible fans that we've received such a swift Season 2 pickup!” Pride says. “You all have watched, rewatched, posted about, created content around, and hosted events for our show. Your support, passion, and love mean the absolute world.”

Pride promises “more Hillman, more college life, more friendship, more romance, more Black joy, and more HBCU greatness” in season 2.

The series stars Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy).

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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