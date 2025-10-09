‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ trailer shows first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
October 9, 2025
Peter Claffey in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.' (Steffan Hill/HBO)

It's almost time to return to Westeros.

The first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has arrived. HBO first debuted the official teaser trailer during a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday before releasing it online.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a six-episode half-hour drama series about the adventures of an unexpected duo. It is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros ... a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to the show's official logline. "Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

This new series will take place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

"I need to fight honorably. But sometimes I think I buried my courage alongside the old man," Ser Duncan the Tall says in the trailer as we see him prepare for battle.

Also part of the show's cast are Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres Jan. 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will debut on Sundays.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

