‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel coming summer 2027

Mary Pat Thompson
October 9, 2025
Jack Black attends the World Premiere of 'A Minecraft Movie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chicken jockey!

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

"Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft," the post's caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

