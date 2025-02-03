A month after terror attack, officials say Super Bowl has ‘no credible threats’

Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS, La.) -- Nearly a month after a terrorist drove a truck down Bourbon Street, killing 14 people, New Orleans is set to host Super Bowl 59.

At a press briefing Monday, officials said there were no credible threats to the game, or its many surrounding events.

"Right now we have no specific credible threats to this event ... which I think should give us all a sense of security," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters in New Orleans on Monday. "We recognize the importance of making sure that we're doing due diligence and being prepared for events as proactive as possible, and pre-deploying resources and partnerships that will help us make sure that these events come off safely and with a focus on security."

She added, "We have partners that we are dedicated to working with to make sure we get through these types of events in a way that has been important to focus on the priorities."

NFL Chief of Security Cathy Lanier said in the days after the terrorist attack, the NFL changed their security plan.

"We have reviewed and re-reviewed all the details of what happened on Jan. 1," Lainer said. "We have reviewed and re-reviewed each of our roles within the overarching security plan, and we have reassessed and stressed tested -- our timing, our communication protocols, our contingency measures and our emergency response plans multiple times over, over the past several weeks."

There will be over 2,700 state, federal and local law enforcement members securing the game, according to officials.

Lainer said the event is a "no-drone zone" meaning drones are not allowed anywhere near the stadium. A drone that was not cleared to fly over M&T Bank Stadium briefly halted the Steelers-Ravens wild card game last month.

Noem was on Bourbon Street on Monday at the site of the terrorist attack. Bollards that were not in place during the New Year's celebrations, due to repair, are now back in place.

"We have an opportunity to learn from what happened," Noem told reporters earlier in the day, she said she also wanted to honor the victims lost. "The Super Bowl is the biggest Homeland Security event we do every single year."

The game gets a SEAR 1 rating -- meaning there is a federal coordinator that is in charge of the security, in this case Eric DeLaune, the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations' New Orleans field office.

DeLaune is a Louisiana native and securing the game is personal for him, he said.

"I have worked to coordinate the security of the land, air and local waterways, with the vital support of our partners, leveraging a united front of all of those law enforcement entitles," he said. "In the days ahead, there will be a significant increased law enforcement presence in New Orleans, some of which will be visible and obvious.”

