A New Play From Academy Award Winner Ernest Thompson

September 4, 2025

The Academy Award-winning writer of “On Golden Pond,” Ernest Thompson, has written a new one-man show, directed by and starring the author, whose 50-year career as an actor has included runs on and off Broadway and in theaters on both coasts, two TV series and numerous films.

“Archie Parish’s Parting Words” is deeply moving and drop-dead funny.

The World Premiere Tour continues this weekend at the Rex Theater in Manchester, NH Sunday September 7th at 2pm, with more dates being added.

The playwright joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to talk about the new play.

 

 

