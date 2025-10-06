A Record-Breaking Walk For Mental Illness Awareness

Records were broken yesterday at New Hampshire’s largest mental health awareness and suicide-prevention event.

Close to 2-thousand walkers across 157 teams took part in the 2025 NAMI NH WALK in Concord, joining together to eliminate the stigma and promote hope.

The event raised more than $275,000 to help NAMI New Hampshire make a difference in the community.

The nonprofit works to improve the quality of life for Granite Staters by providing support, education and advocacy for people affected by mental illness and suicide.

Fundraising continues through the end of November, with a goal of $300,000.

To learn more or to support the cause, visit NAMIWALKSNH DOT ORG.

Photo Courtesy of NAMI NH