A True Story, A Hit Musical – Come From Away
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 3, 2025

The Ogunquit Playhouse opens its 2025 summer season with the hit musical ” Come From Away” now through June 14th at the Playhouse on Route 1 in Ogunquit Maine.

” Come From Away” is a musical based on the events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11th attacks.

It is a fascinating true story with a beautiful musical soundtrack.

Actors David Benoit and Erica Spyres joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to talk about the story which became a hit Broadway musical.

 

 

