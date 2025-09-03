AARP Seeks Rehearing In Rate Request Case

AARP New Hampshire is calling for a rehearing on Eversource’s request to raise its rates.

The Public Utilities Commission approved that increase in July, allowing the utility to raise fees and change its yearly rate increase calculations through 2029.

AARP called that decision unfair and claims it’s going to put an undue burden on customers.

The six dollar increase in the residential customer charge, which is the monthly amount people pay before using electricity, will go up two-dollars annually until July 31, 2029.