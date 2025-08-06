Abbott doubles down, asks Texas Supreme Court to rule before lawmakers attempt a 3rd quorum

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doubled down on his assertion that he has the right to file a lawsuit to the Texas Supreme Court, despite Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton, also a Republican, asserting otherwise.

The potential legal battle comes as several Democrats in the Texas House remain outside the state, meaning the remaining House members have been unable to make a quorum as Republicans seek to push through a divisive congressional redistricting plan.

"To be clear, the lawsuit I filed today seeks relief directly from the Supreme Court based on authority of the Texas Constitution, Section 22 of the Government Code & Supreme Court precedent. I am not seeking relief from a trial court under Chapter 66 of the Civil Practice & Remedies Code,” Abbott said in a social media post on X. “The runaway Democrats must be held accountable immediately. This letter is filed with the Texas Supreme Court to make clear the authority I have to bring this lawsuit."

The House special session is set to meet again Friday afternoon to attempt a quorum once more.

Paxton said the governor does not have the authority to file the emergency petition but that he would take action Friday if Democrats refuse to return to the special session.

"Texas is taking every available avenue to force runaway Democrats to return to Texas and hold them accountable for breaking quorum," said Attorney General Paxton said in a statement released Tuesday evening. "Under the Texas Constitution and Texas law, the Office of the Attorney General has the legal authority to bring these cases against the renegade House members. I have alerted the Texas Supreme Court that I will be making additional filings on Friday if the Democrats continue to abandon their legislative duties."

The Texas House of Representatives failed again on Tuesday when they reconvened to move forward on their redistricting effort as several Democratic members have fled the state over the proposed congressional maps.

On Monday, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to find and arrest those Democrats, an order Abbott said will remain in effect until they are "accounted for and brought back" to Austin.

Rep. Gene Wu, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, issued a statement Tuesday, saying that “denying the governor a quorum was not an abandonment of my office; it was a fulfilment of my oath. Unable to defend his corrupt agenda on its merits, Greg Abbott now desperately seeks to silence my dissent by removing a duly-elected official from office."

ABC News' Brittany Shepherd, Oren Oppenheim and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

