ABC News’ Will Reeve reveals testicular cancer diagnosis, chemotherapy treatment

ABC News' Will Reeve is seen on the set of 'Good Morning America' on June 9, 2026, on ABC. (Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images)

ABC News' correspondent Will Reeve is opening up for the first time about receiving a cancer diagnosis just months after getting married.

Reeve, a New York-based correspondent, reporting for ABC News platforms and shows including Good Morning America, said on Tuesday that he was diagnosed in April with testicular cancer, a cancer that develops in the tissues of one or both testicles, according to the National Institutes of Health's National Library of Medicine.

Reeve, 34, said his wife, Amanda Dubin Reeve, whom he wed in January, encouraged him to get evaluated by a doctor in April after he noticed a lump in his left testicle.

An ultrasound discovered a mass in his testicle, requiring Reeve to undergo a procedure known as orchiectomy to remove his testicle.

The surgery in early May led to a diagnosis of testicular cancer, according to Reeve. He said he was diagnosed with embryonal carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer that is typically found in young to middle-aged individuals.

Following the diagnosis, Reeve said he underwent a second surgery, a retroperitoneal lymph node dissection, in June to remove dozens of lymph nodes to help prevent the cancer from spreading.

Because some of the lymph nodes removed during the six-hour procedure were cancerous, Reeve said he chose to undergo two cycles of chemotherapy to lower the odds of the cancer returning to nearly 1%.

In early July, Reeve began chemotherapy.

During his two weeks of recovery between his chemotherapy treatments, Reeve said he experienced side effects including bone pain, ringing ears, night sweats, blood clots and headaches.

At the end of July, Reeve was able to ring the bell at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to signify the successful end of his treatment.

He said he did so with the thought of his late mom, Dana Reeve, who also underwent chemotherapy at Sloan Kettering. Dana Reeve died of lung cancer at age 44 in March 2006.

Will Reeve said he is sharing his own cancer diagnosis to help raise awareness of testicular cancer.

"I want folks to know that this is a thing that can happen. It's shocking. It's weird," he said. "It's slightly awkward to talk about just because of what we're really discussing here, but that you end up OK, almost always."

Tune in to Good Morning America this Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET on ABC to hear Will Reeve share more about his cancer battle, as well as input from a doctor and other cancer patients.

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