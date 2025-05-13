ABC reveals fall primetime TV schedule

May 13, 2025
ABC unveiled its fall primetime TV schedule Tuesday.

Dancing with the Stars will air Tuesdays followed by the second season of High Potential. Wednesdays are a stacked night led by Abbott Elementary and followed by Shifting Gears, The Golden Bachelor and Shark Tank.

Thursday’s lineup features the new spinoff 9-1-1 Nashville, followed by 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Ryan Seacrest makes his debut hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Fridays, followed by 20/20.

Other returning series American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026.

Fall premiere dates, as well as other midseason announcements and renewals, will be announced at a later date.

