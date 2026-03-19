ABC shelves Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ season amid domestic violence allegations

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
March 19, 2026
Taylor Frankie Paul who was meant to be the lead of 'The Bachelorette' season 22. (Disney/Michael Kirchoff)

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette has been pulled three days ahead of its premiere following allegations of domestic violence against her.

In a statement shared with ABC News on Thursday, a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

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