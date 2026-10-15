Absentee Ballots Available In NH
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Absentee ballots for the November 3rd general election have now been sent to every city and town clerk’s office in New Hampshire.
Voters qualified to vote absentee can now request a ballot from their local clerk.
A list of accepted reasons to vote absentee is available on the Secretary of State’s website.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is noon November 2nd, or by five p.m. in person.