Accident In Hillsborough
Two drivers were taken to the hospital with potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Hillsborough yesterday
Police said it happened before 9 yesterday morning on Henniker Street.
An SUV going west crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck going east.
One driver required extrication using the jaws of life.
Both drivers were taken to Concord Hospital with potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.