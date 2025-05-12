Accident In Hillsborough

Two drivers were taken to the hospital with potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Hillsborough yesterday

Police said it happened before 9 yesterday morning on Henniker Street.

An SUV going west crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck going east.

One driver required extrication using the jaws of life.

Both drivers were taken to Concord Hospital with potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.