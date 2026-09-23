Accidents Closing Major Roads This Morning

Manchester Fire officials say a serious crash has closed I-293 Northbound near Exit 2 in the area of the Merrimack River Bridge State Troopers say the crash involved a box truck and an SUV. Injuries are reported, but none appear to be life-threatening. There are reports that the box truck went into the river.

A multiple vehicle crash earlier this morning along I-393 Westbound headed to Concord stalled traffic back on to Route 4 in the Chichester area. That crash in Concord has now closed the Westbound side of I-393 near Exit 2. Concord Fire says four vehicles were involved in the crash and there have been a total of three people taken to local hospitals. The Westbound side of I-393 near Exit 2 will be shutdown for an extended period of time.