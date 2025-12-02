Accumulating Snow Across The Region

Snow is accumulating across NH and Maine today.

Travel on the roads will be most difficult from the afternoon through the early evening, as drivers will be contending with lower visibility and snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour, at times.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for Carroll, Grafton, Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap, Hillsborough, Strafford and Rockingham counties in New Hampshire and York and Cumberland counties in Maine through early tomorrow morning.

The storm is expected to drop 3-6 inches of snow along the coast and inland areas could see as much as 8 inches or more by later tonight.