Accuser of former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky expected to recant testimony

Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on Aug. 12, 2016, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Jerry Sandusky is due to return to court next month as one of his accusers is expected to recant his testimony against the former Penn State assistant football coach who was convicted of sexually abusing boys for more than a decade.

A judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 8 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Sandusky, who is now 82, has been serving a decades-long prison sentence after he was convicted in 2012 of abusing boys.

An accuser known as Victim 10, who testified for the prosecution at Sandusky's trial, is now prepared to tell the court Sandusky did not abuse him.

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