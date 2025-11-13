Acting US Attorney Alina Habba subject of attempted confrontation, Bondi says

National News
Luke Barr, ABC News
November 13, 2025
(NEW YORK) -- An individual attempted to "confront" Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba -destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene," Bondi posted on X Thursday. "Thankfully, Alina is ok."

"Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period," Bondi's post continued. "This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country."

Details regarding the alleged incident were not immediately provided.

"Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable," Bondi said in her post.

Habba is a close ally of President Trump and served as one of his lawyers and a White House counselor before being appointed acting U.S. attorney.

