Active Shooter Drill Today At Dartmouth College

Active Shooter Drill Today At Dartmouth College
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 18, 2025

Dartmouth College officials are notifying people in the area that the school will be conducting an active shooter drill later today.

The drill will test the emergency preparedness and response of Dartmouth’s Office of Safety and Security, as well as the Hanover police and fire departments.

College officials said the exercise will take place in Carpenter Hall and will briefly include simulated gunfire.

The active shooter drill is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m

