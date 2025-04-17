At least 6 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect in custody: Sources

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
April 17, 2025
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- At least six people were injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

One person is in critical condition and five are in serious condition, according to the hospital.

The number of injured is subject to change, sources told ABC News, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

A suspect is in custody, multiple sources told ABC News, adding that the search for possible additional shooters is ongoing.

The shooting took place near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.

Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.

"It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in a statement. "Shelter in place. Stay Safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it's "actively engaged in the incident." The FBI is also assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Sony Salzman and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Elderly man with dementia rescued after dangling from second-story window: Police

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Apr. 17, 2025
National News

Cold case solved over 50 years after a young mom was killed, her 3-year-old daughter left alive

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Apr. 17, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital