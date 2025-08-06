Active shooter reported at Fort Stewart in Georgia, multiple people wounded

National News
Emily Shapiro and Luis Martinez, ABC News
August 6, 2025

(FORT STEWART, Ga.) -- Multiple people have been wounded in an active shooter incident at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

A person is in custody, the official said.

The number of casualties was not immediately clear but victims are en route to the regional trauma center, Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, hospital officials told ABC News.

Fort Stewart is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

The base initiated a lockdown after the incident at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. Law enforcement is on the scene and the situation is ongoing, officials said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on social media, "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Minnesota man missing after leaving for 3-day hike in Big Horn National Forest in Wyoming: Sheriff

Megan Forrester, ABC News
Aug. 6, 2025
National News

Infamous sex predator Peter Braunstein is up for parole for the 1st time. Prosecutors are fighting it.

Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
Aug. 6, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital