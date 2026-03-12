Active shooting incident at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan; suspect dead

National News
Emily Shapiro, Aaron Katersky, and Josh Margolin, ABC News
March 12, 2026

(WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.) -- A suspect is dead after a shooting and vehicle ramming incident at a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

No injuries have been confirmed, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Preliminary information is that this was an intentional vehicle ramming, sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

According to the sources, the driver was seen steering around security bollards, and caused a fire when colliding the car into the building's front doors.

The suspect was then engaged by synagogue security, the sheriff said.

The Michigan State Police said it's urging residents to stay away from the area and said police are increasing patrols at other places of worship in the area.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a statement, "We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement, “This is heartbreaking. Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace.”

“I am hoping for everyone’s safety,” she added.

In New York City, the NYPD said it's continuing to deploy officers to synagogues and other Jewish institutions "out of an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says

Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Mar. 12, 2026
National News

FBI assisting in search for retired Air Force major general missing for two weeks

Luke Barr, ABC News
Mar. 12, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital