Actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

Catherine O'Hara attends a red carpet for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actress Catherine O'Hara has died. She was 71.

The Emmy Award winner was best known for her roles in beloved shows and films like Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice and Home Alone.

O'Hara's manager confirmed the news of her death Friday. Details surrounding her death are not known.

O'Hara's long career saw her take on more than 100 roles across TV and film, most recently for her Emmy-nominated roles in The Studio and The Last of Us in 2025.

She also recently starred in Schitt's Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. Her performance in Schitt's Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.

O'Hara first rose to widespread fame in 1988, starring as overdramatic artist and perfectionist Delia in Beetlejuice alongside Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Her portrayal as mom Kate McCallister to a young Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 film Home Alone also revealed another side of O'Hara onscreen, as she warmed the hearts of audiences in a performance that provided a portrait of motherhood.

Catherine Anne O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, in Toronto, Ontario, as the sixth of seven children, and the older sister to Canadian singer Mary Margaret O'Hara. She got her start in acting when she landed a role on the Canadian television sketch comedy show Second City Television in 1974.

According to the official Second City Television website, O'Hara had auditioned for SCTV two years prior and replaced Gilda Radner when the latter left in 1974.

While on SCTV, O'Hara showcased her range, impersonating figures like Meryl Streep, Brooke Shields and Lucille Ball. Her characters on the show included Lola Heatherton and Dusty Towne. She also contributed as a writer on the show and earned her first Primetime Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety or music program in 1982.

