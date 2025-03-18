Adam Sandler takes classic swing in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer

Entertainment News
Mason Leib
March 18, 2025
Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler is back in the tee box as Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 golf comedy, has a brand-new trailer out Tuesday featuring Sandler taking his iconic running golf hack.

Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny and Christopher McDonald as Happy's arch rival, Shooter McGavin, appear in the new look. Real-life golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau also appear briefly in the trailer.

Netflix also announced Sandler's two daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, have joined the cast.

In the trailer, Happy is seen eyeing a collection of busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, as well as a goofy-looking bust of himself.

Happy previews his return to the game, saying, "I haven't swung a club in years."

Later, the trailer shows Bad Bunny's character recklessly driving a golf cart with Happy on board before shattering a club over his knee.

Stiller, who appeared in the original film as Hal, is also seen reprising his role by greeting a shocked Happy.

Bowen, who plays Virginia, Happy's love interest from the first film, looks at him lovingly at one point in the trailer and teases, "We're not done with golf."

The teaser trailer ends with a hilarious modern twist, with Happy taking a swing on a golf simulator and launching a ball straight through the screen.

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The original film has evolved into a cult classic over the years and tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘A Complete Unknown’ coming to Hulu

Jill Lances
Mar. 18, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans are in a love triangle in ‘Materialists’ trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 18, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital