Addressing Suicides Off Portsmouth Bridges

NH Governor Kelly Ayotte has put together a working group to address a recent rise in suicide attempts from people jumping off bridges in Portsmouth.

Officials said there were three attempts involving the Piscataqua River Bridge within a 24-hour span in May.

New Hampshire is now working with various agencies, officials, mental health centers, the state of Maine and the Coast Guard to explore ways to prevent future deaths.

Signs with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline have been added along the bridges to offer help to those in crisis.