Administration reinstates hundreds of health and safety officials who were laid off

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen on March 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Department of Health and Human Services announced it is cutting 10,000 jobs and closing offices aimed at cutting $1.8 billion (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration took steps this week to reinstate hundreds of health and safety officials who had previously been dismissed in widespread layoffs, granting a major win for advocates of workplace safety.

The newly reinstated employees belong to the National Institute of Safety and Health, or NIOSH, a small federal office within the Department of Health and Human Services that's focused on protecting coal miners from black lung respiratory disease. Critics of the Trump administration have accused the government of stripping away key protections for miners in its bid to reinvigorate the coal industry, ABC News has previously reported.

"This moment belongs to every single person who refused to stay silent," Dr. Micah Niemeier-Walsh, an industrial hygienist at NIOSH and the vice president of the American Federation of Government Employees outpost in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday following news of the reinstatements.

In April 2025, hundreds of NIOSH officials were terminated as part of a so-called Reduction in Force, or RIF. Under pressure from lawmakers and labor organizers, the administration brought back some officials months later, and on Tuesday, hundreds more received an email saying the prior "notice is hereby revoked."

"You are not affected by the RIF and remain employed in your position of record," according to an email obtained by ABC News.

The reinstatement "ensures the continuation of critical programs that protect all working people, including mine safety research, chemical hazard assessment, and research on emerging occupational risks," read a statement from AFGE, the federal workers union.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement that "the Trump Administration is committed to protecting essential services -- whether it's supporting coal miners and firefighters through NIOSH, safeguarding public health through lead prevention, or researching and tracking the most prevalent communicable diseases."

Nixon confirmed that the reinstatement applies to all NIOSH officials except those who voluntarily left government.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.