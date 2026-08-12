‘Adults’ season 2 gets official trailer

Lucy Freyer as Billie, Owen Thiele as Anton, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Malik Elassal as Samir in 'Adults' season 2. (Michael Gibson/FX)

The official trailer for Adults season 2 has arrived.

FX released the new trailer for the upcoming second season of the comedy series on Wednesday.

This ensemble comedy series follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York City who lean on each other as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele star as Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton — five friends who crash together in Samir’s childhood home.

"Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you’ll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same?" according to an official description for the season.

Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw created the series that they also executive produce alongside Nick Kroll.

Adults season 2 premieres Aug. 27 on FXX and Hulu.

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