Afghanistan earthquake death toll jumps to 2,205, official says

World News
Morgan Winsor, ABC News
September 4, 2025
Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The death toll from Sunday's powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan is now 2,205, with another 3,640 people injured, a Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected areas, according to Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty numbers via social media.

"Tents have been installed for displaced families in multiple locations," he said, "and the organized distribution of primary and urgent humanitarian assistance is currently underway."

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck just before midnight on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of aftershocks struck amid rescue efforts, including a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday about 20 miles northeast of Jalalabad, according to the USGS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘We were being prepared for war,’ Ukrainian teenager taken to Russian military camp says

Guy Davies, ABC News
Sep. 4, 2025
World News

‘We were being prepared for war,’ Ukrainian teenager taken to Russian military camp says

Guy Davies, ABC News
Sep. 4, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Afghanistan earthquake death toll jumps to 2,205, official says

World News
Morgan Winsor, ABC News
September 4, 2025
Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The death toll from Sunday's powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan is now 2,205, with another 3,640 people injured, a Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected areas, according to Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty numbers via social media.

"Tents have been installed for displaced families in multiple locations," he said, "and the organized distribution of primary and urgent humanitarian assistance is currently underway."

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck just before midnight on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of aftershocks struck amid rescue efforts, including a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday about 20 miles northeast of Jalalabad, according to the USGS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘We were being prepared for war,’ Ukrainian teenager taken to Russian military camp says

Guy Davies, ABC News
Sep. 4, 2025
World News

‘We were being prepared for war,’ Ukrainian teenager taken to Russian military camp says

Guy Davies, ABC News
Sep. 4, 2025
World News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital