Afghanistan earthquake death toll jumps to 2,205, official says

Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The death toll from Sunday's powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan is now 2,205, with another 3,640 people injured, a Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected areas, according to Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty numbers via social media.

"Tents have been installed for displaced families in multiple locations," he said, "and the organized distribution of primary and urgent humanitarian assistance is currently underway."

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck just before midnight on Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of aftershocks struck amid rescue efforts, including a 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday about 20 miles northeast of Jalalabad, according to the USGS.

