Aflac says cyberattack breach could expose personal data of customers

Business News
Max Zahn, ABC News
June 20, 2025
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A group of cybercriminals hacked into data systems at insurance company Aflac, possibly gaining access to sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and health reports, the company said on Friday.

Aflac, which boasts millions of customers, “identified suspicious activity” and “stopped the intrusion within hours,” the company said.

The company attributed the attack to a “sophisticated cybercrime group” but did not identify the organization.

The cyberattack marks the latest in a string of data breaches targeting insurance companies, including attacks earlier this month against Philadelphia Insurance Companies and Erie Insurance.

“This attack, like many insurance companies are currently experiencing, was caused by a sophisticated cybercrime group. This was part of a cybercrime campaign against the insurance industry,” Aflac said in a statement.
The company has opened an investigation into the cyberattack, saying initial findings indicate the cybercriminals deployed “social engineering tactics” or measures that rely on manipulation to gain network access.

Information tied to customers’ insurance claims and personal data may also have been breached in the cyberattack, Aflac said.

“We regret that this incident occurred,” Aflac said. “We will be working to keep our stakeholders informed as we learn more and continue investigating the incident.”

Aflac generated nearly $19 billion in revenue last year, which marked a 1.2% increase over the previous year, according to an earnings release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill

Max Zahn, ABC News
Jun. 18, 2025
Business News

Fed expected to hold interest rates steady, defying Trump

Max Zahn, ABC News
Jun. 18, 2025
Business News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital